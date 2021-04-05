Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $26.74 Million Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,508 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $26,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $44.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.94. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 170.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAIN. Truist boosted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

