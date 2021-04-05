Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $27.22 Million Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 696,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 32,289 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $27,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

Shares of SPR opened at $49.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.41. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

