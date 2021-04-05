Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,797 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.77% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $24,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 351,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 139,947 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 254,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 54,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 508,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $27.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $95,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,648.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.