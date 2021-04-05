Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 646,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,188 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.06% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $25,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWM. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $48.54 on Monday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

