Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.75% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $24,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

In related news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $121,209.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,678 shares in the company, valued at $376,916.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $29.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.