Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,746,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Coty worth $26,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coty by 39.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,345,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425,610 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Coty by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,115,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,614 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its position in Coty by 36.1% in the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,836,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,820 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Coty by 299.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 903,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 677,114 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Coty by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,022,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 602,500 shares during the period. 22.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Shares of COTY opened at $8.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

