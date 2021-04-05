Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.62% of SYNNEX worth $26,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 960.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 636,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,835,000 after buying an additional 576,465 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 81.3% during the third quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,267,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,527,000 after buying an additional 568,508 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,416,000 after buying an additional 276,958 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $38,264,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,253,000 after buying an additional 84,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNX opened at $116.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.17. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $117.99. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $200,870.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,824.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $44,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,368 shares of company stock worth $794,265 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cross Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

