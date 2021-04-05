Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 12,619 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 957,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.74% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $24,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $31.67 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.58.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,631,009. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

