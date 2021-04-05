Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 13,443 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of KB Home worth $26,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter worth $241,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in KB Home by 14.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 37.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. UBS Group started coverage on KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.35.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $47.78 on Monday. KB Home has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

