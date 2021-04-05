Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 13,595 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $25,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

In other news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $28.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 181.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.12.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. As a group, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

