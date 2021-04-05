Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 32,313 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 32,313 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.14% of CNX Resources worth $27,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in CNX Resources by 4,656.2% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CNX Resources by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,606,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,096 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in CNX Resources by 2,405.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,178,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,807 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 105.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,063,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,463 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $15.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.68. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

