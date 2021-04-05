Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,756 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,917 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 86.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $55.62 on Monday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.99 and a 52 week high of $59.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average is $57.43.

