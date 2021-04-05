Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,805 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.76% of HMS worth $24,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMSY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in HMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in HMS by 62.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in HMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in HMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in HMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMS stock opened at $36.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. HMS’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

