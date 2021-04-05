Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,924 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of PTC Therapeutics worth $27,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTCT shares. Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

PTCT opened at $49.19 on Monday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $70.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $118.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.47 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 26,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $1,815,801.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $28,821.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,732 shares of company stock worth $3,007,097. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

