Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $26,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 24,593 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $1,015,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,163,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,912,000 after purchasing an additional 356,585 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $52.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.36. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $55.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.32%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

