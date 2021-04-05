Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Toll Brothers worth $26,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $106,660.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $577,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,339,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 878,297 shares of company stock worth $48,271,799 over the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Argus raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

TOL stock opened at $58.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.03. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $59.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

