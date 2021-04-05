Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Morningstar worth $26,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morningstar news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 4,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.93, for a total transaction of $959,813.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.08, for a total value of $34,659.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,125,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,153,504.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,332 shares of company stock valued at $35,881,353. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MORN stock opened at $233.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.57 and a 200-day moving average of $211.80. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.25 and a 12-month high of $255.75.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

