Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Novanta worth $27,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NOVT opened at $134.86 on Monday. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.52. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

