Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $24,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,663,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,486,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,700,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total transaction of $1,699,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,713,789.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,127.30 on Monday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $752.10 and a 1 year high of $1,267.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,174.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,007.24.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $24.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

