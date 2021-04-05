Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 13,888 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of FOX worth $27,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 31,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,278,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,579,000 after purchasing an additional 231,938 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 25,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 279,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24. Fox Co. has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.