Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,013 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Quaker Chemical worth $27,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KWR opened at $244.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.88 and a beta of 1.52. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $109.52 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $385.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total transaction of $651,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $410,170.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

