Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 69,431 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,523,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,431 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.20% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $26,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $21.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $22.17.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.98 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

