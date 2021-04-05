Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 141,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,983,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Madison Square Garden Sports at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

MSGS opened at $183.03 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $251.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSGS shares. Macquarie upped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays started coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

