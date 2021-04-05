Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,966,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,674 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of EQT worth $24,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in EQT by 1,276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in EQT by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 2,048.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in EQT by 414.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.78.

EQT stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.26. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

