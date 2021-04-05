ChartEx (CHART) Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $200,355.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00073541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.15 or 0.00301960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00094301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.55 or 0.00749254 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 129.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00029789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

