Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.03

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.03 and last traded at C$12.03, with a volume of 72675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSH.UN shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 169.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 871.43%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

