Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Gap Up to $116.39

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $116.39, but opened at $121.77. Chase shares last traded at $121.15, with a volume of 9 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Mary Claire Chase sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $66,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Adam Chase sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $57,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,089 shares of company stock valued at $455,652 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chase during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chase during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Chase by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Chase by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Chase during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chase Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

