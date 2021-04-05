ChatCoin Price Reaches $0.0085 on Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and $1.29 million worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,587.67 or 0.99557576 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00036114 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00094129 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001359 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001660 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

