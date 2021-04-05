ChatCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $943,879.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and $943,879.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,948.21 or 0.99302888 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00036349 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010234 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00097928 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001170 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

