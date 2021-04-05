Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.05.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHKP opened at $113.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.15 and a 200 day moving average of $121.40. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.21 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

