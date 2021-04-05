Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Gap Down to $44.93

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.93, but opened at $43.51. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $43.66, with a volume of 3,608 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

