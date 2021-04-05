Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,164,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.46. 95,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,327,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

