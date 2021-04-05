Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,625 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.13% of Chewy worth $49,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Chewy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHWY opened at $82.71 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.34 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. Research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,590 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,134 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $1,720,253.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,660 shares of company stock valued at $35,413,602 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

