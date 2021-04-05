Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $11.28 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 274,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,280,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 6.6% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,998,564. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $240.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

