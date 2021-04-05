Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 390,292 Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 390,292 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000. Range Resources makes up about 1.5% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Range Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,165,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,010,000 after acquiring an additional 620,320 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,700,000 after buying an additional 898,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,611,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after buying an additional 97,849 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 490,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 927,736 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRC. Northland Securities increased their target price on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Shares of RRC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 103,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,896. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

