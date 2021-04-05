Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 411,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,599,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 10.9% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,351.6% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 19,842 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWM stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $224.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,151,980. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $109.02 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

