Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 423,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,672,000. Main Street Capital makes up 8.0% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.62% of Main Street Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 50,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,995,000 after buying an additional 42,156 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 2,066.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 474,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

In other Main Street Capital news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.05. 1,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,397. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.62.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.