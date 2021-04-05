Chiliz (CHZ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $874.48 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $2.62 billion and $874.48 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00053664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00019975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.12 or 0.00677689 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00072334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028819 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,586,361,319 coins. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.