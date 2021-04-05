China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) was down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 6,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 39,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Railway Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41.

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

