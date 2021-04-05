Chiron Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 165.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,026 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,097 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 3.4% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.84. 484,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,142,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $268.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $67.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.69.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

