Chiron Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises about 0.9% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,266,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion, a PE ratio of 142.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.15.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

