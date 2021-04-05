Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up 0.9% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.02.

SLB stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.72. 113,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,450,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.10. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

