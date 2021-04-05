Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the period. The Kraft Heinz makes up approximately 1.7% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.42. 60,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,612,839. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.82. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.21.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.