Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 6.1% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.04.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $65.84. The company had a trading volume of 91,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,697,960. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.44. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

