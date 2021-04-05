Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 14,140 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,140 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.9% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.41. 221,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,563,496. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $203.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

