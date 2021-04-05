Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 6,439 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,891 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for 1.4% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598,463 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $26,500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $545,069,000 after acquiring an additional 308,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,388 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 107,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth $4,523,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.43. 12,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,183. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $72.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.30. The firm has a market cap of $129.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

