Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Choice Hotels International worth $26,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 73,135 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after acquiring an additional 82,908 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHH shares. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $109.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.83 and its 200-day moving average is $101.08. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $114.83. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.89 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $2,009,740.86. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

