Chromia (CHR) Trading 15.1% Lower This Week

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $152.85 million and approximately $47.04 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chromia has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Chromia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00053182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.45 or 0.00677403 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00071277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00028570 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

