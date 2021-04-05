Chrono.tech 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $70,042.00 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $9.89 million and $70,042.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 47.2% higher against the US dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for approximately $13.93 or 0.00023626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00053541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.49 or 0.00677593 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00071177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028557 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

