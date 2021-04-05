Chronologic (DAY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $470.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $294,075.81 and approximately $470.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,944 coins and its circulating supply is 1,179,064 coins. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

